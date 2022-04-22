Community concern growing over flooding issues and infrastructure short comings

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - With flooding and infrastructure concerns growing in the city, Birmingham Mayor Randall Woodfin hosted a townhall at Boutwell Auditorium on April 21, but just how large are the concerns in the community?

We spoke with dozens of Birmingham residents Thursday. Some have lived here only a few years, and some have lived here over six decades but almost everyone we spoke with believes the flooding issue has only gotten worse.

“People under estimate how bad the flooding is and we see it every time there is a flash flooding,” said Jessica Powers.

Powers helps operate a community garden in Rushton park, but even near the park, heavy rain has caused issues especially for drivers.

“I have definitely noticed over the years it has gotten worse. We have issues down on Clairmont across from the Piggly Wiggly near the Highland Golf Course. That floods to the point where you can’t drive through it.”

Last month’s deadly flash flood in front of St. Vincent’s a reminder of the dangers severe weather can bring. As for why the the issue has gotten worse, residents are unsure. Several said inlets and drains need to be cleared thoroughly, and a few brought up climate change.

“It may be that there are more problems today then there have been because of climate change,” said another resident in Highland Park.

But no matter what the reason or causes, almost everyone stressed they are glad to see discussion taking place, and hope city leaders can find a solution to the flooding challenge.

“Oh the city definitely needs to tackle it. I think losing a life is evidence of that,” said Powers.

