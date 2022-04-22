Buyers skipping home inspections getting hurt in the long haul

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - With the housing market now a sellers paradise, many buyers are foregoing a home inspection in hopes of securing the home of their dreams. If you’re not careful you could wake up in a nightmare, in a home riddled with issues.

This isn’t a new phenomenon. Potential buyers have decided to forego inspections before the housing market got hot, but it is not happening exponentially more. Zachary Ervin owns Smartmove Inspection and says his business has seen a dip but his business has been fortunate compared to others.

In some states owners would have to disclose housing issues or flaws, like leaks or mold, but Alabama is a buyer beware state, which is another reason why inspectors say it is better to be safe than sorry.

Ervin actually just completed an inspection for a family who now wishes they would have hired an inspector prior to purchasing.

“We had a buyer just here recently that went way above asking price. They then contacted us to do a home inspection and they had already moved in, but we found major problems with the house. We found foundational issues totaling thirty to fifty thousand dollars in damages that could have been avoided if they had a home inspection from the very get go,” said Ervin.

Ervin says the lack of available homes is a huge reason why so many are foregoing the inspection. Still he suggests buyers do their due diligence or it could only cost you most in the long run.

