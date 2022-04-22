LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
6 On Your Side Investigates
Advertisement

Buckets of ladybugs released inside the Mall of America to fight pests

The Mall of America has been using ladybugs as a pesticide for almost 30 years.
The Mall of America has been using ladybugs as a pesticide for almost 30 years.(xanatos1000 via Canva)
By WCCO staff
Published: Apr. 22, 2022 at 2:42 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BLOOMINGTON, Minn. (WCCO) – Some children in Minnesota celebrated Earth Day by releasing more than 100,000 ladybugs inside the Mall of America.

There are over 30,000 live plants on the property, including 400 live trees.

The mall has found the most effective way to deal with bugs are bugs.

The center has been using ladybugs as a pesticide for almost 30 years. It’s also been environmentally friendly since it opened in 1992.

The mall recycles more than 60% of its waste, uses passive solar energy from skylights, relies on LED bulbs and sends food waste to a local hog farm.

Copyright 2022 WCCO via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nick Silvers is wanted for questioning by Cherokee Co. Sheriff investigators.
Cherokee Co. authorities looking for person of interest after body found on Georgia road
Assistant District Attorney Michael Caddell, Jr was held in contempt of court and sentenced to...
West Ala. prosecutor held in contempt of court, sentenced to jail
UPDATE: Drowning victim’s body recovered from Coosa River
Jefferson County Sheriff's Office investigating shooting
Deputies investigating shooting in Jefferson County
One injured in shooting in Bessemer
Missouri native killed in Bessemer shooting

Latest News

Maryland has become the second US state to ban cat declawing, behind New York.
Maryland becomes 2nd US state to ban cat declawing
The Duluth Police Department has identified the family killed in a murder-suicide situation.
Police: Family killed in murder-suicide, including 9-year-old girl; community shocked
Alla Prohonenko, 53, touches a photo of her father Volodymyr Prohonenko during his funeral in...
Russia says one died and 27 were left missing in Moskva fire
The American Red Cross returned to the Branch Heights community in Eutaw on Thursday, April 21,...
Red Cross and ARCH help Branch Heights tornado victims
Storm recovery in Greene County
Storm recovery in Greene County