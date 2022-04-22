Blount County Sheriff’s Office raises thousands through inaugural rodeo

BLOUNT COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - The Blount County Sheriff’s Office came up with a unique plan to raise funds for the department by holding their inaugural rodeo.

“When we sold out, there was still a line of people standing outside, waiting to get in,” said Sheriff Mark Moon. “We went out there and told them, ‘Listen. There are no more seats.’ They’re like, ‘We don’t care. We’ll stand up.’”

For two days straight, people packed the Oneonta Agri-Business center on April 8 and 9. Not only did the rodeo create fun and excitement for the community, it also raised funds for the Sheriff’s Office during a time when cash can be hard to come by for many law enforcement agencies.

“The price of everything has gone up, and all of our equipment, and the things that we need has gone up and so it is putting a bit of a strain on us,” said the sheriff.

One of the solutions: a packed out rodeo fundraiser.

Sheriff Moon said they brought in around $114,000 and after paying bills to the arena and to advertisers, they were able to put around $75,000 in the bank. He says the money will help supplement rising inflation and gas prices, along with the lack of funds expected to come from concealed carry permits.

“I know that that fund will eventually dwindle to hardly any benefit to us,” he added. With or without permit funds, they still have to buy necessary items like vehicle, protective vests, and tasers for the department.

Sheriff Moon says these fundraisers will benefit the department and Blount County residents.

“We can do benefits like this that doesn’t cost the taxpayers,” he said. “This is something that’s fun but also benefits us and if we can do things like this, that’s better on everybody.”

The sheriff says because the rodeo was such a success, they are looking to expand for next year including the possibility of an additional show.

