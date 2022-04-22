LawCall
‘Believe it lacks any merit’: Kraft Heinz responds to Bessemer man’s lawsuit over lemonade mix

Lawsuit clams the company is misleading customers about the amount of lemonade its Country Time lemonade and pink lemonade powder drink mixes can make
Man sues over amount of lemonade in mix
Man sues over amount of lemonade in mix(Pixabay/MGN)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Apr. 22, 2022 at 11:10 AM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
BESSEMER, Ala. (WBRC) - A Bessemer man is suing Kraft Heinz Foods, claiming the company is misleading customers about the amount of lemonade its Country Time lemonade and pink lemonade powder drink mixes can make.

The lawsuit filed by DeMarcus Rodgers seeks class action status, and accuses the Fortune 500 company of deceptive trade practices, false labeling, and violating the Alabama Deceptive Trade Practices Act.

In the lawsuit, Rodgers’ attorneys claim he bought the 19 oz. Country Time lemonade mix containers from two local stores, and began noticing the lemonade and pink lemonade he made with them tasted diluted.

Rodgers claims he was only able to measure six quarts worth of powder drink mix instead of the eight quarts promised by the label.

“Plaintiff would not have purchased the 19 oz. cannisters of Country Time lemonade and pink lemonade powder drink mixes had he known that they did not contain enough powder drink mix to make eight quarts of drink as stated on the label,” the lawsuit says. “Plaintiff has had to purchase additional 19 oz. cannisters of Country Time lemonade and pink lemonade powder drink mixes to make up for the lost volume of powder to make lemonade and pink lemonade to drink.”

Rodgers’ attorneys claim Kraft Heinz violated the Magnuson-Moss Warranty Act, and are asking for three times actual damages for all of the consumers in the class, an injunction to stop Kraft Heinz “from continuing to violate Alabama statutory law,” for the company to cover the attorneys’ fees, and “such other and further relief as the Court deems proper.”

Kraft Heinz sent this response in reaction to the lawsuit:

We are aware of the lawsuit, but believe it lacks any merit. We will strongly defend against the allegations. - Kraft Heinz Company

