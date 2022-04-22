AARP offers resources to help protect veterans from fraud

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A new AARP study said service members are more likely to be victims of scams than the average person.

We are on your side helping you protect veterans from fraud.

AARP said one in three military or veteran adults reported losing money to scams that specifically target them.

According to a survey from AARP, veterans lost more than $267 million in 2021 to scams and fraud.

Vets are often targets because of the benefits they receive, and many of the fraudsters are from other countries.

AARP said the top scams aimed at veterans include benefit buyouts, where scammers try to convince veterans to turn over their pension and/or disability benefits for a supposed lump-sum, but that payment never materializes.

Other scams include paying for updated personal military records and donating to fake veteran charities.

But there are ways to fight back.

“Be aware of any kind of outreach you get from any kind of suspicious direction, anyone claiming to be from the VA, or from your branch of the military, or from any part of the federal government. Take a step back if you get contacted by email or text or any other method this way and make sure that anyone who’s contacting you is legitimate,” said Communications Director for AARP Alabama, Jamie Harding.

Remember veterans never have to pay for their service records or earned benefits.

For more information on where to find free resources for veterans and their families, click here.

