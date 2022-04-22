LawCall
AAATC: Creole Potato Salad

By WBRC Staff
Published: Apr. 22, 2022 at 1:13 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Creole Potato Salad

Ingredients:

2 lbs red potatoes, cooked, chilled and diced

1 1/2 cup mayonnaise

1/2 cup diced red onion

1/2 cup diced carrots

1 Tbsp salt

1/2 Tbsp pepper

2 Tbsp white vinegar

1 Tbsp Creole seasoning

1 Tbsp Creole mustard

1/2 cup chopped parsley

Directions:

After cooking potatoes, chill and dice them. Combine all ingredients in a large bowl. Mix thoroughly and just be sure that all ingredients are coated. Garnish with paprika. This is a really good potato salad and you can serve a nice sandwich with it. Enjoy!

