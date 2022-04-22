LawCall
3 men accused of selling vape cartridges/THC products to minors in Hoover

One person said their teenager had to be hospitalized after ingesting gummies the minor bought from the store.
3 men accused of selling Vape Cartridges/THC Products to minors(Hoover Police Dept.)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Apr. 22, 2022 at 4:29 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
HOOVER, Ala. (WBRC) - Hoover Police Officers confirmed three men were arrested and are accused of selling vape cartridges and products containing THC to minors.

All three men are employees of a Hoover vape store.

Hoover Police said they received numerous complaints from citizens about Sky Vape & CBD, located at 3133 Lorna Road, about the business selling tobacco products to teenagers. One person said their teenager had to be hospitalized after ingesting gummies the minor bought from the store.


Detectives began watching activity at the business and said they made several undercover purchases of products suspected of containing THC.

Lab results showed that some of the products had a level of THC higher than the 0.3% allowed by Alabama law.

The following warrants were obtained:

Mohamed Salah Alharby, 31, Hoover, AL

  • Unlawful Distribution of a Controlled Substance $5,000.00 bond
  • Two counts of Selling Tobacco to a Minor $1,000.00 bond
  • $6,000.00 Total Bond

Rusty Leonoel Dempsey, 24, Hoover, AL

  • Unlawful Distribution of a Controlled Substance $5,000.00 bond
  • Selling Tobacco to a Minor $500.00 bond
  • $5,500.00 Total Bond

John Paul Rubiee Hinton, 21, Pelham, AL

  • 2 counts of Unlawful Distribution of a Controlled Substance $10,000.00 Bond

All three men were taken into custody without incident and transported to the Hoover City Jail. They were later transferred to the Jefferson County Jail.

Click here to learn more about law enforcement warning about the dangers of teens consuming high levels of edibles.

