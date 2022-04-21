LawCall
Whatley Health Services opens new Carrollton Clinic

By Kelvin Reynolds
Published: Apr. 21, 2022 at 9:26 AM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
CARROLLTON, Ala. (WBRC) - A West Alabama community celebrated a new health clinic coming to the area.

Whatley Health Services held a ribbon cutting ceremony for its newest clinic in Pickens County Wednesday. The group’s CEO told WBRC they placed it in an area where more people can get to it. It replaced a previous clinic once located near the old Pickens County Medical Center. Whatley CEO David Gay said that clinic was in an obscure location, which was hard for some patients to find.

The new clinic is easily visible off Highway 17. People can go there for basic primary care, checkups and physicals. Gay added this new clinic helps Whatley Health Services fulfill its mission of providing quality healthcare to people in rural areas who need it. “Well, there’s no question healthcare is needed in rural Alabama and we’re just so happy to be able to come down here and provide the healthcare that the people rightfully deserve here in Pickens County,” Gay explained. Gay went on to say money from the federal government helped it buy the property where the new clinic is located. It’s staffed by up to five people and open five days a week.

