Smiley Brothers Specialty Foods: Reuben

Reuben

3 different ways - chilled, grilled and open face small bites for an appetizer.

Ingredients:

2 slices marble ribeye

2 - 1 oz. slices Swiss cheese

4 oz. shaved Smiley Brothers corned beef

2.5 oz. Smiley Brothers fermented sauerkraut

1.5 oz. Smiley Brothers Thousand Island Dressing

1 oz. unsalted butter

1 oz. clarified beef fat

Directions:

Spread butter on one side of each slice of bread and grill on flat griddle or skillet over medium heat until golden brown and remove. Spread dressing on toasted sides of bread.

Drop fat on griddle and grill beef until hot and top with cheese, melt and place on bread. Top with kraut and cap with remaining slice of bread, if making sandwiches.

If making appetizers, cut in quarters and serve.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.