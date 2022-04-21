LawCall
Rising Star: Amiya Sillmon

By WBRC Staff
Published: Apr. 21, 2022 at 5:48 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Congratulations to this week’s Rising Star, Amiya Sillmon!

Amiya is a senior at Talladega County Central High School with a 3.44 GPA. She is Senior Class President, FBLA President, Captain of the Basketball, Softball and Volleyball teams, and Section Leader in the band. Amiya volunteers with Meals on Wheels, youth tutoring, and her church, where her servant heart is always present.

Amiya, congratulations on all you do, and for being this week’s Rising Star.

To learn more about the WBRC FOX6 Rising Star program, sponsored by America’s First Federal Credit Union, and how to nominate an outstanding student in your community, click here.

