“Purpose in the pantry”: Single mom on a mission recovers after free food pantry is stolen

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A local mom is on a mission to feed those in need in spite of adversity.

Jenise Fountain set up two food pantries in Birmingham but a few days later, one of them was stolen. However, she refused to call the police.

“We didn’t get the police involved mostly because we know that there is a serious need in the area and sometimes people need things and they see a way to get it,” Fountain said.

Not condoning the behavior but looking at the situation with compassion, Fountain said she was not deterred from her mission.

The pantry was an all-black, metal, heavy-duty locker full of food. It was located on 6th Ave West.

“It was surprising mostly because the pantry is extremely heavy. It’s a very heavy metal- not a one person job,” Fountain speculated.

Fountain said she instead called on the community for help and that call was quickly answered.

The locker was replaced within a few hours, Fountain said. And this time she had it reinforced against theft.

Fountain is the founder of Margins: Women Helping Black Women. She said she’s determined to help the community in a no questions asked way.

“People need help and they need to be able to walk up and grab something and go. They need to be able to do things that do not require paperwork or hurdles or questions being asked. So they can retain their agency. I just want to grab food and keep walking. Maybe I don’t want to say why I don’t have money for food today. People are hungry and they need to be able to eat. "

Fountain says the effort is completely funded through donations and her own money. They refill these pantries two, three times a day she said.

If you would like to help scan the code below.

“Purpose in the pantry” (Jenise Fountain)

