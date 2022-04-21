LawCall
Deputies investigating shooting in Jefferson County

Shooting investigation on Quebec St. in Jefferson Co.
By WBRC Staff
Published: Apr. 21, 2022 at 4:34 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Authorities are investigating after a person was shot in Jefferson County on Thursday, April 21, 2022.

The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Department confirms this happened in the 800 block of Quebec Street. Deputies arrived on the scene and found a man who had been shot multiple times.

The victim was taken to the hospital by Life Flight. No word on the victim’s condition.

Authorities say they are actively searching for suspects.

We will continue to update this story as we learn more information.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

