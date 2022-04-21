Deputies investigating shooting in Jefferson County

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Authorities are investigating after a person was shot in Jefferson County on Thursday, April 21, 2022.

The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Department confirms this happened in the 800 block of Quebec Street. Deputies arrived on the scene and found a man who had been shot multiple times.

The victim was taken to the hospital by Life Flight. No word on the victim’s condition.

Authorities say they are actively searching for suspects.

We will continue to update this story as we learn more information.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.