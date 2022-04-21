LawCall
Pelham Police looking for missing teenager

Pelham Police are looking for 15-year-old Aide Rodriguez.
Pelham Police are looking for 15-year-old Aide Rodriguez.(Pelham PD)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Apr. 21, 2022 at 11:32 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
PELHAM Ala. (WBRC)- Pelham Police are looking for 15-year-old Aide Rodriguez. Her parents last saw her at their home in Green Park South around 6 a.m. Wednesday.

A neighbor reported seeing Rodriguez around 8:00am. Later, her parents were notified that she did not show up for school.

MISSING JUVENILE: This is 15-year-old Aide Rodriguez. Her parents last saw her at their home in Green Park South...

Posted by Pelham, Alabama Police Department on Thursday, April 21, 2022

Rodriguez is around 5′ 2″ with a thin build. She has black hair with brown highlights, and her eyes are brown. The clothing description is unknown.

If you have seen Aide Rodriguez, or if you know her and know where she is, please call Detective Isaac Cruz at 205-620-6550.

