One injured in apartment fire in Fultondale

FULTONDALE, Ala. (WBRC) - Crews with the Fultondale Fire Department are investigating a fire that left one person with minor injuries.

Deputy Fire Marshall Thomas Henderson said they received a call about a fire in the 2100 block of Stoney Brook Drive. He said one apartment unit was affected and a family has been displaced by the fire. The victim suffered minor injuries.

So far, no word on what caused this fire.

We will continue to update this story as we learn more information.

