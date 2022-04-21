LawCall
One injured in apartment fire in Fultondale
By WBRC Staff
Published: Apr. 20, 2022 at 9:18 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
FULTONDALE, Ala. (WBRC) - Crews with the Fultondale Fire Department are investigating a fire that left one person with minor injuries.

Deputy Fire Marshall Thomas Henderson said they received a call about a fire in the 2100 block of Stoney Brook Drive. He said one apartment unit was affected and a family has been displaced by the fire. The victim suffered minor injuries.

So far, no word on what caused this fire.

We will continue to update this story as we learn more information.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.

