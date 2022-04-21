Newk’s: Spicy Jalapeno Ranch Salad
Published: Apr. 21, 2022 at 9:56 AM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Ingredients:
4.8 oz chopped romaine lettuce
1 oz shredded carrots
4-8 grape tomatoes
1 chopped green onions
2 ½ oz jalapeno ranch dressing
Toss ingredients in dressing. Place in bowl. Layer following ingredients from left to right on salad.
1 oz shredded cheddar cheese
3 oz ranch black beans
4 oz cooked and sliced ranch chicken
1-2 oz tortilla strips
½ avocado diced
Drizzle of jalapeno ranch for appearance on top
