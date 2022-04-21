Newk’s: Spicy Jalapeno Ranch Salad

Ingredients:

4.8 oz chopped romaine lettuce

1 oz shredded carrots

4-8 grape tomatoes

1 chopped green onions

2 ½ oz jalapeno ranch dressing

Toss ingredients in dressing. Place in bowl. Layer following ingredients from left to right on salad.

1 oz shredded cheddar cheese

3 oz ranch black beans

4 oz cooked and sliced ranch chicken

1-2 oz tortilla strips

½ avocado diced

Drizzle of jalapeno ranch for appearance on top

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.