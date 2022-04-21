LawCall
Newk’s: Spicy Jalapeno Ranch Salad

By WBRC Staff
Published: Apr. 21, 2022 at 9:56 AM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Ingredients:

4.8 oz chopped romaine lettuce

1 oz shredded carrots

4-8 grape tomatoes

1 chopped green onions

2 ½ oz jalapeno ranch dressing

Toss ingredients in dressing.  Place in bowl.  Layer following ingredients from left to right on salad.

1 oz shredded cheddar cheese

3 oz ranch black beans

4 oz cooked and sliced ranch chicken

1-2 oz tortilla strips

½ avocado diced

Drizzle of jalapeno ranch for appearance on top

