National Weather Service: 39 tornadoes have hit Central Alabama in 2022

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - New numbers from the National Weather Service show 39 tornadoes have touched down in Central Alabama in 2022 alone.

To put those numbers in perspective, there were 47 tornadoes that touched down in Central Alabama in 2021, and the average number of tornadoes per year for the past 30 years is 27.

The most tornadoes that have touched down in Central Alabama in a year was in 2011, when 78 tornadoes hit the central part of the state.

🌪 Some interesting *Central AL* tornado statistics...



78 - max yearly total (2011)

47 - 2021 total

39 - 2022 total so far

27 - 30yr avg (per yr)



We're well over the 30yr avg # of tornadoes & only 8 away from last year's total. #alwx — NWS Birmingham (@NWSBirmingham) April 21, 2022

