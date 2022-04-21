Jeffco parents plead to the community to help host special needs prom, school board having trouble finding a venue

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A Jefferson County schools tradition of more than 20 years old could be in jeopardy. Several parents are worried the special needs prom may not happen this year and they want to know why.

It’s a tough, emotional situation that the parents and school leadership tell WBRC they are both vowing to rectify.

“It’s just as important to them as it is every other typical child,” parent Tammie Fields sighs.

Fields has two special needs children and says she looks forward to sharing prom day with them but she heard from other parents that the exceptional education students in Jefferson County may not have their own prom in 2022.

Another parent tells us she got the news from her child’s teacher.

Fields says she’s heard several reasons why the event isn’t happening from budgets to venues.

“If it’s costs, let us help. Let us try to gather the community together and do something about it,” Fields pleads to Jefferson County School’s leadership.

The Jefferson County Superintendent, Dr. Walter Gounslin, sent WBRC this statement:

“In the past, the prom for our exceptional education students has been funded through donations. The school system has never paid for this event. The venue we have used in the past, which donated the use of their facility, is not able to accommodate us this year. For months, we have looked for other venues and even looked at the possibility of paying to use one. Unfortunately, many of the venues also have rules that would prohibit us from bringing in our own food, which also has been donated in the past. I do want to say I am open to the possibility of exploring new ideas about how we can have some type of prom this year. The event might not look exactly like it did in the past but, I think we all need to put our heads together and talk about the possibilities. I am certainly open to that. To be clear, the idea that the school system doesn’t want to do this event is just not true. We desperately want to provide this event to our exceptional education students. I am sorry if there has been any confusion among parents and students about this situation. In the future, if parents have questions, I would encourage them to reach out directly to my office.”

- Dr. Walter Gonsoulin, Superintendent

Gounslin adds that the event has not been canceled but that finding a venue that can accommodate 500 attendees for a dance and lunch has been difficult.

He also explains that county schools do not have the space for the event, especially since it’s held during the school day.

Fields says she along with other parents are hoping speaking out will spur the community to help.

“It’s a wonderful thing to get to see them have the fun that all the other children get to have. To be treated normal,” Fields said. “I love my kids. I want them to have the opportunities that other children have.”

Dr. Gouslin says he is open to conversations with parents to find a solution. Click here to call the superintendents office : https://www.jefcoed.com/domain/1073

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.