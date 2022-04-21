Glove manufacturing plant expanding in Fayette creating over 100 jobs

FAYETTE, Ala. (WBRC) - A lot of jobs are heading to Fayette County to help expand a PPE glove manufacturer.

SHOWA is building three new factories on site in Fayette. SHOWA manufactures medical and industrial PPE gloves. The company says it’s expanding its operations and adding 12 high speed monorail lines and will hire about 120 people.

They’re looking for production and quality control workers along with engineers and electricians. The company says it’s the only manufacturer of a specific type of nitrile gloves.

Leigh Ann Gibson, director or SHOWA’s Corporate Human Resources, tells WBRC this expansion will allow them to meet the big demand for the gloves in the U.S. Gibson says the Fayette location has played a big role in the company’s success so far.

“We could have built this plant anywhere else in the United States, but we have the expertise and the skills available already with the employees that we have and we’re excited about expanding upon that,” Gibson said.

SHOWA plans to hire 40 people every four months over the next two years. You can learn more about the expansion and job opportunities here.

