Flock cameras helping law enforcement crack down on crime

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The number of Flock cameras and law enforcement’s efforts to use the system are growing in Alabama. Whether officers are tracking down stolen cars or homicide suspects, the cameras have proven to be a valuable tool in the war on crime.

Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office Lieutenant Kenny James stresses the technology has made a huge difference in your community.

“There is not a day that goes by that we don’t utilize the Flock data multiple times,” said Lieutenant James.

Last Saturday was another reminder of how the cameras aid law enforcement’s efforts to protect our community. Trussville police received a Flock alert that a stolen vehicle had appeared in their community.

“Our latest example of the success of Flock is when Harris County had their homicide in their jurisdiction. They had a suspect and were able to put that information in to their Flock system. Once their suspect came into our city and hit on our Flock cameras, due to the real time alerts, our officers were alerted in the area and we were able to locate that suspect,” said Trussville Police Lieutenant Clint Riner.

A homicide suspect from Texas was discovered all the way in Trussville, Alabama. Many in law enforcement hope to catch other suspects and criminals in the years ahead with the help of more Flock cameras.

“Actually the Flock is in its infancy here in Jefferson County. Currently in Jefferson County, the Sheriff’s department has access to 469 Flock cameras at this time, and that is growing daily,” said Lieutenant James.

Birmingham police also utilize the technology. Since October 2021, they have recovered 60 stolen vehicles and made 58 arrests pertaining to stolen vehicles due to Flock technology.

