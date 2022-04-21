First Alert for decreasing clouds and highs near 80°F Thursday afternoon

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Happy Thursday! We had a weak disturbance move through our area overnight. We’ve seen a few light showers on First Alert AccuTrack Radar, but the majority of Central Alabama is dry as the rain moves off to the east. We are starting the day mostly cloudy which is keeping our temperatures warm. Most of us are in the 50s and 60s. We are nearly 15-20 degrees warmer compared to Wednesday morning. Today is shaping up to be a nice afternoon. Cloud cover should decrease as we head into the afternoon hours. We should see a partly cloudy to mostly sunny sky this afternoon with highs approaching 80°F. Winds will be out of the south at 10-15 mph. If you plan on heading out to the Barons game this evening at Regions Field, the weather is looking spectacular! We should see a clear sky with temperatures cooling into the lower 70s by 7 PM. Winds will be light from the south-southeast at 5-10 mph.

Friday’s Forecast: The warming trend will continue tomorrow! We’ll start tomorrow morning off dry with a mostly clear sky. Temperatures are forecast to cool into the upper 50s. We should see plenty of sunshine tomorrow with a passing cloud or two in the sky. Highs in the lower 80s. Winds will be out of the southeast at 5-10 mph. It should be a beautiful day to spend some time outside. If you are planning to attend the USFL or Barons games tomorrow evening, plan for a mostly clear sky with temperatures cooling into the lower 70s and upper 60s.

Weekend Forecast: The upcoming weekend looks to remain dry and very warm. Morning lows are forecast to drop into the upper 50s and lower 60s. We are predicting high temperatures to warm into the low to mid 80s. We will likely see a mostly sunny sky Saturday with a few more clouds on Sunday. Weather should be fantastic for all USFL games Saturday afternoon. If you plan on attending the Geico 500 Sunday afternoon in Talladega, you’ll want to grab the hat, sunglasses, and wear some sunscreen. Temperatures will likely climb into the mid 80s.

Next Big Thing: The next big thing we can expect across Central Alabama is the chance for scattered showers and storms early next week. A cold front is forecast to move into Central Alabama Monday night into Tuesday. We are introducing a 30% chance for widely scattered showers and storms in west Alabama Monday evening. Ahead of the front, we could see highs in the mid 80s Monday afternoon. The cold front is forecast to move into Central Alabama Monday night into Tuesday giving us a chance for scattered showers and storms. I don’t see an organized severe threat with this system, but I can’t rule out an isolated strong storm. The rain should move out Tuesday afternoon/evening. We’ll likely cool down closer to average for the middle part of next week. Highs Tuesday and Wednesday are forecast to be in the mid to upper 70s. Overnight lows will also end up cooler with temperatures in the 40s next Wednesday and Thursday morning.

