LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
6 On Your Side Investigates
Advertisement

Financial expert offers advice for homebuyers as mortgage rates hit highest levels since 2010

By Chasity Maxie
Published: Apr. 20, 2022 at 7:13 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Mortgage rates have climbed to their highest level in more than a decade making it tougher for some to realize the dream of homeownership.

Mortgage rates have increased across the board for all types of loans.

According to the Mortgage Bankers Association, the average interest rate on a 30-year fixed-rate mortgage is now 5.2%, up from 5.1% just a week ago.

Analysts said the rate hike is causing demand for new and refinanced mortgages to fall.

And the U.S. census shows a drop in building permits for single-family homes.

But Dr. JeFreda Brown with Xaris Financial Enterprises said the dream of owning a home doesn’t have to slip through your fingers because there are plenty of programs out there to help, especially if you’re a first-time home buyer.

“I would look into programs that…organizations like United Way provide. Also, there’s an organization called NACA, and they have specific programs that help people when it comes to that buy down part of it and buying down a part of the interest rates. Here in Alabama, we have the Alabama Finance Authority, so they have those different types of programs as well. The MCC program is really good because it gives people a tax credit.”

Dr. Brown said it’s also a good idea to get a good realtor and be upfront with them about your financial situation.

They may be able to help negotiate costs with the seller of the home.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two people shot in Birmingham, investigation underway
Wylam homicide
Investigation underway after body found burning in Wylam
Prison videos show alleged Flakka use inside
Mom of inmate who died from suspected Flakka overdose wants prison system change
Shirlene Hernandez, 72, was carjacked Tuesday morning.
Carjacker beats up 72-year-old, takes car, only to die in crash, police say
One Tennessee customer got his gas at a discount due to a mistake at the pump on Friday at a...
Man notifies store owner of gas price mix-up after filling tank for under $6

Latest News

Flock cameras helping law enforcement cut down on crime.
Flock cameras helping law enforcement crack down on crime
Pelham-Helena land battle
City of Helena battling Pelham Board of Education over use of property
There’s been a recent uptick in teens getting high on edibles laced with marijuana and/or CBD,...
Law enforcement warns of the dangers of teens consuming high levels of edibles
Suspects captured in Tuscaloosa after being accused of setting fire to Louisiana Lt. Governor's...
Suspects captured in Tuscaloosa accused of setting fire to Louisiana Lt. Governor’s home