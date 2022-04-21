Financial expert offers advice for homebuyers as mortgage rates hit highest levels since 2010

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Mortgage rates have climbed to their highest level in more than a decade making it tougher for some to realize the dream of homeownership.

Mortgage rates have increased across the board for all types of loans.

According to the Mortgage Bankers Association, the average interest rate on a 30-year fixed-rate mortgage is now 5.2%, up from 5.1% just a week ago.

Analysts said the rate hike is causing demand for new and refinanced mortgages to fall.

And the U.S. census shows a drop in building permits for single-family homes.

But Dr. JeFreda Brown with Xaris Financial Enterprises said the dream of owning a home doesn’t have to slip through your fingers because there are plenty of programs out there to help, especially if you’re a first-time home buyer.

“I would look into programs that…organizations like United Way provide. Also, there’s an organization called NACA, and they have specific programs that help people when it comes to that buy down part of it and buying down a part of the interest rates. Here in Alabama, we have the Alabama Finance Authority, so they have those different types of programs as well. The MCC program is really good because it gives people a tax credit.”

Dr. Brown said it’s also a good idea to get a good realtor and be upfront with them about your financial situation.

They may be able to help negotiate costs with the seller of the home.

