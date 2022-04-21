LawCall
Crime Stoppers offering $1K reward for info. leading to arrest, ID of suspects in Talladega teen murder

Jahiem Embry, 19.
Jahiem Embry, 19.(Source: Crime Stoppers)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Apr. 21, 2022 at 11:08 AM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Talladega Police Department is investigating a murder, and is seeking the public’s help in identifying the suspect(s).

Police say on April 12, 2022, at around 11:01 p.m., officers responded to a shots fired call on Howard Street in Talladega. When officers arrived, they located 19-year-old Jahiem Embry in a vehicle parked near the intersection of Howard Street and Lawson Street.

Embry had suffered a single gunshot wound to the head, and was transported to Citizen’s Baptist Medical Center before being flown to UAB Hospital in Birmingham. Embry was pronounced dead the next day, according to police.

Investigators determined that the vehicle Embry was found in was shot multiple times.

If you have any information regarding the murder of Jahiem Embry, please call police or Crime Stoppers using their 24-hour tip line at 334-215-7867 or 1-833-AL1-STOP or download thier P3-tips app. Make sure you receive a Tip ID and password in order to dialog with investigators in case there is a follow-up question. Your tip will lead to a cash reward if information given leads to an arrest or identification of suspect(s).

If you need to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers.

