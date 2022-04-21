Come along with WBRC on a tour of the new Good Dog Bar + Park in Birmingham

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham is about to get its first covered dog park bar when Good Dog Bar and Park open its doors this month.

If you are a dog lover, this could easily be the happiest place on turf.

The park boasts 14,000 square feet of covered turf, plus a bar for the humans. Owner, Clint Carmichael was kind enough to give WBRC a tour.

“Hey I’m Clint Carmichael, and I am one of the co-owners of Good Dog Park here in Birmingham,” Carmichael said as he welcomed WBRC through the gates.

This new one-of-a-kind Alabama dog park bar features an on and off-leash section.

“This is the on-leash area, dog has to be on a leash, children are allowed here, no different than going to a brewery or something like that.” Carmichael said.

Puppies under four months old are welcome inside the on-leash section, but if you want to go to where the real action is, your dog needs to be four months old, up to date on shots, and neutered if older than six months.

Carmichael said he loves the way the space turned out for the dogs and humans.

“We wanted to create as much of an outdoor feel as possible, completely covered, if it rains you can enjoy the park 365 days a year,” Carmichael said.

Inside you’ll find tunnels and water pits for the pups.

Chairs and fans for the humans, but you’ll feel a natural breeze too.

“So on a hot summer day, if you want to bring in some air, you can open this window and it brings a nice breeze through,” Carmichael said.

You’ll find that feature next to the small dog park. But Carmichael said most dogs play together on the main turf staffed with Bark Rangers who are on paw patrol.

“Very different from your traditional dog park, in that it’s safer,” Carmichael said.

And this dog park gives back.

“Anything sold at Good Dog whether its a beer, membership, anything like that goes to Hand n Paw and Underdog Rescue.”

The Birmingham native can’t wait for dog owners and their friends to crack a cold brew or sip of a soda when Good Dog is open for business.

“Hoping to open April 29, so we’ll see you there,” Carmichael said.

To see all requirements, click here.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.