Childcare Resources to host charity breakfast ‘Champions for Children’

By Sarah Verser
Published: Apr. 21, 2022 at 2:34 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Each year, Childcare Resources has put on an inspirational charity breakfast called Champions for Children to raise money for its mission.

For 40 years, Childcare Resources, a Birmingham based nonprofit organization, has been providing financial help for low income working families to have access to quality childcare. Like the name implies, it is also an education resource to guide families through the process of finding good quality childcare.

Executive Director Joan Wright said in Alabama, 330 children belong to families who don’t have secure employment, which means their children’s early childhood education foundation is in jeopardy. That foundation often determines how well they do in school later, and how much they can thrive through their life. The problem is also compounded by the costs of quality childcare.

Wright said, “Right now, 100 percent of the families on our financial assistance program - we call our supplemental program - are single working parents, and it truly is a challenge. They are spending sometimes 20 to 30 percent of their household budget. It rivals often their mortgage or rent payment.”

To find out how to become a Champion for Children, or more about Childcare Resources, visit this website.

