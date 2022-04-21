LawCall
Cherokee Co. authorities looking for person of interest after body found on Georgia road

Nick Silvers is wanted for questioning by Cherokee Co. Sheriff investigators.
Nick Silvers is wanted for questioning by Cherokee Co. Sheriff investigators.(Cherokee Co. Sheriff's Dept.)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Apr. 21, 2022 at 10:59 AM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
CHEROKEE COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - Cherokee County investigators are looking for a person of interest in connection to a homicide that happened in March.

Road crews in Polk County, Georgia discovered the body of Lachancey Williams, 40 of Cedartown, while doing road work along Esom Hill Road on March 15th.

Police want to talk to 38 year-old Nick Silvers of Cherokee County.

Anyone with information about Silvers’ whereabouts is asked to contact Chief Investigator Tony Monroy at 256-927-3365 or 256-557-5466. You may also remain anonymous by submitting information via the Sheriff’s Office website here.

Eric K. Hooper, 28 of Centre has been arrested and charged with murder.
Eric K. Hooper, 28 of Centre has been arrested and charged with murder.(Cherokee Co. Sheriff's Dept.)

The sheriff’s office say Eric K. Hooper, 28 of Centre has been arrested and charged with murder in this case.

He was extradited from the jail in Polk County, Georgia. Hooper is being held on a $1.5-million-dollar bond.

