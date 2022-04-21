LawCall
BPD: Murders have risen in Birmingham by over 24%

By WBRC Staff
Published: Apr. 21, 2022 at 3:55 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The latest public safety numbers from the Birmingham Police Department shows murders have risen by just over 24 percent since this time in 2021.

The numbers, released by the city of Birmingham, show there have been 36 murders this year, seven more than this time last year. In March, the data showed murders in the city had increased by more than 62 percent. The data also shows a 22.2 percent increase in rapes than this time last year.

There has been one less robbery than this time last year, and the number of aggravated assaults has gone down by nearly 21 percent. The rate of violent crime has gone down by 15 percent.

Burglaries, auto thefts, and unauthorized breaking and entering’s of a vehicle have slightly increased, but overall theft has decreased by just more than eight percent, and total property crimes have decreased by nearly four percent.

