Birthday celebration planned for inclusive playground at Mason’s Place

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - A special playground built for children and adults with physical limitations will mark a milestone Thursday evening in Tuscaloosa.

Mason’s Place is Tuscaloosa’s first all-inclusive playground.

The Tuscaloosa County Parks and Recreation Authority Foundation will host a “Eats and Treats Social” from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. The event is free and open to the public. Bama Snow and Yellowhammer Concessions will provide food and drinks. Money from those sales will go towards future park development. The event will be held in the nearby soccer complex at Sokol Park North because of large crowds that are anticipated.

“We want to serve all our citizens. The fact that it’s inclusive makes it available for everyone to use, not just typical kids and families, for the typical person with a child with a disability or a parent with a disability. People can come together on the playground,” according to PARA Spokeswoman Becky Booker.

We’re also told a special check presentation will happen that will help pay for the first expansion of Mason’s Place.

