Aww! Samford students enjoy anti-stress puppies from Shelby Humane

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Shelby Humane employees hope more snuggles will mean less stress for Samford University students.

Shelby Humane visited campus for a few hours of puppy cuddling during Samford’s Puppies and Popsicles event. The event came just in time as the students were just days away from starting finals.

Students enjoyed loving on the puppies, feeding them treats, and taking a much needed break from their studies.

