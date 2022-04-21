LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
6 On Your Side Investigates
Advertisement

Aww! Samford students enjoy anti-stress puppies from Shelby Humane

Samford's Puppies and Popsicles event
Samford's Puppies and Popsicles event(Shelby Humane)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Apr. 21, 2022 at 2:40 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Shelby Humane employees hope more snuggles will mean less stress for Samford University students.

Shelby Humane visited campus for a few hours of puppy cuddling during Samford’s Puppies and Popsicles event. The event came just in time as the students were just days away from starting finals.

Students enjoyed loving on the puppies, feeding them treats, and taking a much needed break from their studies.

Caption

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Birmingham Police on scene of a shooting in East Birmingham
Police investigating after two people shot in East Birmingham
FILE - Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Dwayne Haskins warms up before an NFL football game...
Dwayne Haskins apparently ran out of gas before being fatally hit
The actions will benefit nearly 4 million people, bringing them a few years closer to...
Department of Education announces more student loan changes
South Carolina man confesses to 2001 murder in Bessemer, brings police to remains
South Carolina man confesses to 2001 murder in Bessemer, brings police to remains
Two people shot in Birmingham, investigation underway

Latest News

The Branch Heights Community in Eutaw
How to help storm survivors in Eutaw
BPD: Murders have risen in Birmingham by over 24%
BPD: Murders have risen in Birmingham by over 24%
Samford's Puppies and Popsicles event
Samford's Puppies and Popsicles event SOURCE: Shelby Humane
Childcare Resources to hold charity breakfast.
Childcare Resources to host charity breakfast ‘Champions for Children’