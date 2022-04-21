ADPH: COVID is still with us, so don’t ignore symptoms or delay treatment

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Alabama Department of Public Health (ADPH) said despite improved cases, hospitalizations and death numbers, the COVID-19 pandemic is not over.

Doctors said precautions such as wearing masks and staying up to date on vaccinations can help protect against severe illness.

Slightly more than half the people in Alabama have been vaccinated, and ADPH doctors said some people who have been previously infected have acquired immunity, yet it is unknown whether and when new variants will arrive and how harmful they will be.

Doctors said as soon as symptoms occur, people should take a COVID-19 test or see a healthcare provider to discuss their eligibility for therapeutic treatments. Some treatments for COVID-19, including oral antivirals, should be taken within five days of the beginning of symptoms for the pills to be effective.

Two sets of free at home COVID-19 tests are available at no cost through https://www.covid.gov/tests.

From ADPH, “Getting vaccinated is critically important, but vaccine protection decreases over time. Even in times of low community transmission, there are risks for older and immunocompromised persons to become severely ill with COVID-19 because their immune systems are less robust than others’. Check with your healthcare provider to make sure your vaccinations are current.”

