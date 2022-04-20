LawCall
West Alabama hospital gets money for upgrades and new equipment

By Kelvin Reynolds
Published: Apr. 20, 2022 at 5:43 AM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
TUSCALOOSA CO., Ala. (WBRC) - A West Alabama Hospital will get a big financial boost from the federal government.

Congresswoman Terri Sewell’s office announced the help is part of the 2022 federal budget. Congresswoman Sewell visited Hill Hospital in York Tuesday. It’s getting more than half a million dollars to make improvements that would be hard for the hospital to do on its own right now.

Hill Hospital will get $575,000. According to a press release, coronavirus magnified challenges the hospital has faced over the years from geographic isolation, economic changes among other issues. The funding will help Hill Hospital continue to provide critical services to folks who may have to travel longer distances for medical care.

Sumter County Commissioner Marcus Campbell said Hill Hospital has faced recent financial shortfalls. “We have had, from our administrator at Hill Hospital to staff, they have taken pay cuts to make sure that the doors of the hospital stayed open. People have done things to say OK. We just want to make sure that we can continue to work, do what we need to do to keep the doors open because again, Hill Hospital is vital,” Campbell said.

The money Hill Hospital is set to receive is part of an $8 million dollar funding package for the seventh congressional district that includes Sumter County. Sewell wanted to give additional support to rural Alabama hospitals who were hit hard from COVID-19 cases.

