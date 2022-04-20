Village Tavern: Hemingway Florentine

Ingredients:

2 Tablespoons Canola Oil

8 oz Fresh Catch of the Day (Grouper or Mahi)

1 teaspoon Kosher Salt

1/2 teaspoon Black Pepper, coarse grind

1/4 Cup White Wine

1 Tablespoon Capers

1/4 Cup Tomatoes, diced ½ inch

2 oz butter, unsalted, cubed 1 inch

1/2 each lemon

1 Tablespoon Parmesan, shredded

¼ teaspoon Parsley, fresh, chopped

Sautéed Spinach:

2 Tablespoons Olive Oil

5 oz. Spinach, fresh

1/4 teaspoon Kosher Salt

1/8 teaspoon Black Pepper, coarse grind

Directions:

1. Pre-heat sauté pan with oil over medium heat, season fish with Kosher salt and black pepper. Carefully add to sauté pan. (skin side up)

2. Sear for 2 minutes on each side.

3. Flip fish and continue to cook until it reaches an internal temperature of 145 F. DO NOT OVERCOOK. FISH SHOULD BE VERY MOIST.

4. Remove fish from pan & keep warm. Add white wine, capers & tomatoes, reduce by ¼.

5. While reducing, in another pre-heated sauté pan with olive oil, add and cook spinach until tender and hot. Season with salt and black pepper mix and toss to coat. (DO NOT OVERCOOK). Be sure to coat all ingredients with and salt and pepper mix.

6. Add butter & ½ squeezed lemon to the reduced white wine. Slowly whisk in the butter, piece by piece until melted. The sauce will thicken to a creamy consistency.

7. Remove and drain sautéed spinach, pile at the left side of the serving bowl. Place fish seared side up beside the spinach, right side of the serving bowl. Pour sauce over fish and garnish with shredded parmesan and parsley.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.