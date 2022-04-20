LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
6 On Your Side Investigates
Advertisement

Victoria’s Secret gets first male ambassador

Victoria's Secret makes history with its first male ambassador.
Victoria's Secret makes history with its first male ambassador.(Source: Instagram/darrenbarnet/CNN)
By CNN
Published: Apr. 20, 2022 at 11:02 AM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - The Victoria’s Secret brand has its first male ambassador.

Darren Barnet, an actor and producer best known for his role in the Netflix series, “Never Have I Ever,” will promote Pink’s gender-free collection and participate in the launch of its fleece shirt jacket.

Barnet will also be part of the company’s Mental Health Awareness Month events, including an Instagram live conversation.

The company said this move is part of its overall focus on inclusivity.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two people shot in Birmingham, investigation underway
Wylam homicide
Investigation underway after body found burning in Wylam
Prison videos show alleged Flakka use inside
Mom of inmate who died from suspected Flakka overdose wants prison system change
Shirlene Hernandez, 72, was carjacked Tuesday morning.
Carjacker beats up 72-year-old, takes car, only to die in crash, police say
Overturned vehicle on Valley Ave. near Homewood Middle School
Overturned vehicle on Valley Ave. near Homewood Middle School

Latest News

Daniil Medvedev of Russia returns a ball in his men's quarterfinal match against Hubert Hurkacz...
Wimbledon bans players from Russia, Belarus over Ukraine war
Wylam homicide
Investigation underway after body found burning in Wylam
Taleta Collier, 34, was arrested Monday for criminal use of a personal ID and uttering a false...
TSA officer faked burglary as excuse for being late for work, detectives say
ADPH: More than 1.2M positive COVID-19 cases