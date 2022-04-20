LawCall
Two people shot in Birmingham, investigation underway

(WBRC)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Apr. 19, 2022 at 8:00 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Birmingham Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened on April 19, 2022, leaving two people injured.

Birmingham shooting
Birmingham shooting(WBRC)

Police were dispatched to 8236 Rugby Ave in Birmingham around 6:52 p.m. Two people were shot according to Birmingham PD and were taken to UAB Hospital by private vehicle.

No information has been released about the condition of the victims. There are no suspects at this time. We will update this story as details become available.

