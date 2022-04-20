Three arrested in Walker County after trying to smuggle drugs into jail with authorities watching

LawCall
By WBRC Staff
Published: Apr. 20, 2022 at 4:41 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
WALKCER COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - Officials with the Walker County Sheriff’s Office announced that a person was arrested for trying to smuggle drugs into jail on Tuesday, April 19, 2022.

Authorities say that the Chief Deputy was making a phone call, when Gabrill Channell went to the fence of the Walker County Jail, within 60 feet of the Chief Deputy and three other investigators. Authorities say Channell then tied a sock to the fence, planning for an inmate worker to sneak them inside of jail. The Chief Deputy then walked over to Channell and arrested him. The sock was later found to contain crystal meth and marijuana.

When the Chief Deputy walked Channell inside of the building, investigators went to find his car. Investigators then found that Channell’s getaway drivers had parked illegally in a handicap spot after circling the block to pick him up. They were both found in possession of illegal drugs.

Channell was charged with Attempting to Elude, Unlawful Possession of a Controlled Substance, and First Degree Marijuana Possession.

Tiffany Lindsey and Alexander Mann were charged with Unlawful Possession of a Controlled Substance, and Mann was also charged with Unlawful Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.

