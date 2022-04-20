LawCall
Suspects captured in Tuscaloosa accused of setting fire to Louisiana Lt. Governor’s home

By WBRC Staff
Published: Apr. 20, 2022 at 6:03 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - Officials with the Tuscaloosa Police department say they have arrested two people in connection to a burglary and fire at the home of Louisiana Lt. Governor Billy Nungesser.

Authorities say officers with the Tuscaloosa Police Department got word that a maroon Jeep Cherokee could be in Tuscaloosa in the area of the Beauty Mark on Skyland Boulevard. There, officers found 43-year-old Robert Kelly, and 43-year-old Angela Goodfellow and took them into custody.

Kelly and Goodfellow are accused of breaking into Lt. Gov. Nungesser’s home in Louisiana, and stealing thousands of dollars worth of sports memorabilia, coins, and collectibles before setting fire to the house.

They are both facing charges of burglary and simple arson, and are being held in the Tuscaloosa County Jail, as they await extradition to Louisiana.

