South Carolina man arrested for 2001 murder in Bessemer

Man arrested for murder of woman in Bessemer in 2001
Man arrested for murder of woman in Bessemer in 2001
By WBRC Staff
Published: Apr. 20, 2022 at 3:32 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
BESSEMER, Ala. (WBRC) - Bessemer Police say a man has been arrested in the murder of a woman that happened more than 21 years ago.

Police say South Carolina native Brian Jones reported that he committed the murder of 41-year-old Janet Luxford in February of 2001. Luxford was listed as missing in September of 2002 by her daughter. Jones said that her death was accidental, and that it happened during a fight at a motel in the 1100 block of 9th Avenue Southwest in Bessemer.

Police say Jones led police to where he left her remains near Harmer Street and Valley Creek, where crews found skeletal remains. The Jefferson County Coroner is currently looking for medical records to help identify the remains.

Jones has been charged with murder and abuse of a corpse. He was taken to the Jefferson County Jail and is being held on a $765,000 bond.

Man arrested for murder of woman in Bessemer in 2001
Man arrested for murder of woman in Bessemer in 2001

