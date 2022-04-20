Search continues for person who jumped in Coosa River

GADSDEN, Ala. (WBRC) - Multiple agencies continue to look for a person who jumped into the Coosa River.

The search began just before 5:30 p.m. on Saturday, April 16 after dispatchers got a call that someone had jumped into the river from Memorial Bridge on Broad Street .

Several boats with sonar and mapping technology as well as dragging capabilities are being used, according to the Gadsden/Etowah County EMA.

Helicopters, dive teams, drones, search and rescue teams, and more have also been deployed.

We will update this story when more information becomes available.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.