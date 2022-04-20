LawCall
Search continues for person who jumped in Coosa River

By WBRC Staff
Published: Apr. 20, 2022 at 9:43 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GADSDEN, Ala. (WBRC) - Multiple agencies continue to look for a person who jumped into the Coosa River.

The search began just before 5:30 p.m. on Saturday, April 16 after dispatchers got a call that someone had jumped into the river from Memorial Bridge on Broad Street .

Several boats with sonar and mapping technology as well as dragging capabilities are being used, according to the Gadsden/Etowah County EMA.

Helicopters, dive teams, drones, search and rescue teams, and more have also been deployed.

We will update this story when more information becomes available.

