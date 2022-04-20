LawCall
Police investigating after two people shot in East Birmingham

By WBRC Staff
Published: Apr. 20, 2022 at 3:55 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham Police are investigating after two people were shot in East Birmingham on Wednesday, April 20, 2022.

This happened in the 7700 block of 4th Avenue South. Police say the victims’ injuries are non life-threatening.

So far, no suspects are in custody.

We will continue to update this story as we learn more information.

