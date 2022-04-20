LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
6 On Your Side Investigates
Advertisement

Pleasant Grove Police Officers helped change broken brake light instead of writing a ticket

By Lauren Jackson
Published: Apr. 19, 2022 at 10:19 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A Pleasant Grove driver didn’t get a ticket when he was pulled over for a broken brake brake light. Instead, he got an on the spot repair.

Pleasant Grove’s Police Captain Danny Reid said two of his officers pulled a car over for having an out tail light. Reid said when they asked the driver he if knew about the light, he said yes. The driver then showed officers his replacement bulb. He told officers that he already tried to replace the broken light, but couldn’t figure it out. Reid said the officers could have given the driver an equipment violation ticket, but instead, they replaced the bulb for him.

The driver called it into the station, saying the officers were very kind to him.

“A lot of time it’s just ‘hey you have a problem with your vehicle, you need to get this fixed,’ and usually the ticket is the way to do that,” Reid said. “But, honestly, the way to do is sometimes help them out. He had the bulb there and my officer was just happy to see if he could fix it.”

Reid said this is just a part of being a police officer. He said he had a different officer change a tire for a different driver just last night. Reid said if you have a pleasant interaction with an officer, give them a call. He said it really boosts morale.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shirlene Hernandez, 72, was carjacked Tuesday morning.
Carjacker beats up 72-year-old, takes car, only to die in crash, police say
Prison videos show alleged Flakka use inside
Mom of inmate who died from suspected Flakka overdose wants prison system change
Hueytown Police investigating after 17-year-old boy shot
Birmingham Police investigate homicide on Stonecrest Drive
‘It’s very tragic’: Birmingham Police say man killed in domestic argument
Shandle Riley claimed a deputy baptized her in Soddy Lake after a traffic stop.
Woman who said deputy coerced her into baptism found dead

Latest News

Could cement shortage impact construction projects?
National cement shortage impacting Alabama
Update on UAB Medical West construction
Update on UAB Medical West construction
Could cement shortage impact construction projects?
Could cement shortage impact construction projects?
Birmingham police offering gun safety classes for women
Birmingham police offering gun safety classes for women