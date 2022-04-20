Pleasant Grove Police Officers helped change broken brake light instead of writing a ticket

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A Pleasant Grove driver didn’t get a ticket when he was pulled over for a broken brake brake light. Instead, he got an on the spot repair.

Pleasant Grove’s Police Captain Danny Reid said two of his officers pulled a car over for having an out tail light. Reid said when they asked the driver he if knew about the light, he said yes. The driver then showed officers his replacement bulb. He told officers that he already tried to replace the broken light, but couldn’t figure it out. Reid said the officers could have given the driver an equipment violation ticket, but instead, they replaced the bulb for him.

The driver called it into the station, saying the officers were very kind to him.

“A lot of time it’s just ‘hey you have a problem with your vehicle, you need to get this fixed,’ and usually the ticket is the way to do that,” Reid said. “But, honestly, the way to do is sometimes help them out. He had the bulb there and my officer was just happy to see if he could fix it.”

Reid said this is just a part of being a police officer. He said he had a different officer change a tire for a different driver just last night. Reid said if you have a pleasant interaction with an officer, give them a call. He said it really boosts morale.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.