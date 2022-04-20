Nine year-old organizes race for peace

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - The crisis in Ukraine has touched the hearts of many people. Including a youngster in Tuscaloosa who with the help of his mom and school have organized a fundraiser to help those suffering in a war torn country.

Henry Hawley is pretty special for a 9 year-old. That’s why people who know him well weren’t surprised he wanted to help people in Ukraine. Those people are ready to participate in his upcoming fundraiser.

Hawley told WBRC he wants to help Ukrainian children, especially those who lost homes or have become orphans because of the war against Russia. That’s why he wanted to have a Race for Peace.

It’s set for this weekend at the Tuscaloosa Riverwalk. The Race for Peace starts at the Bama Belle dock across from Hotel Indigo, continues to the River Market and returns back to the dock area. You can walk or run during that one mile.

Hawley wants people to make a donation if they choose to participate. Donations will go towards the Save the Children’s Ukraine Relief Fund.

“Kids and adults, humans, people have never been afraid to change the world. Think of Columbus, think of Ghandi, think of Jesus. Hallelujah,” Hawley explained.

The Race for Peace is this coming Saturday, April 23rd. It starts at 8:30 in the morning. Information about the Race for Peace has been shared in the school newsletter for Tuscaloosa Magnet Schools Elementary.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.