LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
6 On Your Side Investigates
Advertisement

National cement shortage impacting Alabama

By Lauren Jackson
Published: Apr. 19, 2022 at 10:31 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The construction industry is being hit hard by a nationwide cement shortage.

Officials with the Alabama Concrete Industries Association said Alabama saw a 14% increase in the demand for concrete last year, but the cement shortage might cause some projects to be delayed.

“You cant just order concrete today and think you’ll get it next week,” President of Alabama Concrete Industries Association John Sorrell said. “As soon as cement is made in the mills right now, it is going right into the tankers to be shipped to the ready mix trucks.”

Sorrell said there was high demand for concrete in the winter months, which is usually when plants stock up inventory. During spring months, Alabama’s five cement plants have to shut down for routine maintenance and Sorrell said it’s all adding to the shortage.

“That is affecting everything from the home builder building a slab for a new home, to the commercial contractor building an Amazon, to the guy who is building a bridge or pouring a safety barrier. Those projects cant get the supplies they need to be able to build as quickly as the contractor would like to.”

Sorrell said contractors are already waiting two to three weeks for some shipments because of the nationwide truck driver shortage. He said they expect that to just get worse now that there is also a cement supply issue.

“We sent a letter out recently to contractors and to road builders saying ‘please understand there will be some slow downs, but we will supply you as quickly as possible’,” he said.

Sorrell said while slow downs to road projects, commercial and residential real estate projects will likely happen, it shouldn’t last long enough to cancel your next home improvement plans.

“Plan accordingly,” Sorrell said. “If you want to pour that new extension in your driveway, or put up a basketball goal, just know you can’t get it tomorrow.”

Officials with the Road Builder’s Association said they are waiting on truck deliveries for two to three weeks and now with the cement shortage, they think it will be around four to six weeks.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shirlene Hernandez, 72, was carjacked Tuesday morning.
Carjacker beats up 72-year-old, takes car, only to die in crash, police say
Prison videos show alleged Flakka use inside
Mom of inmate who died from suspected Flakka overdose wants prison system change
Hueytown Police investigating after 17-year-old boy shot
Birmingham Police investigate homicide on Stonecrest Drive
‘It’s very tragic’: Birmingham Police say man killed in domestic argument
Shandle Riley claimed a deputy baptized her in Soddy Lake after a traffic stop.
Woman who said deputy coerced her into baptism found dead

Latest News

Pleasant Grove officers fix broken tail light for driver
Pleasant Grove Police Officers helped change broken brake light instead of writing a ticket
Update on UAB Medical West construction
Update on UAB Medical West construction
Could cement shortage impact construction projects?
Could cement shortage impact construction projects?
Birmingham police offering gun safety classes for women
Birmingham police offering gun safety classes for women