Man suspected in several Birmingham business robberies arrested

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham Police have arrested a man accused in several armed business robberies.

Dedrick Taylor, 30, was taken into custody April 14, 2022.

Police say they have connected Taylor to robberies at the following businesses:

Citgo- 1101 Bankhead Highway West, Thursday, April 14, 2022

Dollar General-4600 5th Avenue South, April 14, 2022

Metro PCS-7004 1st Avenue North, April 13, 2022

Family Dollar-7330 1st Avenue North, April 11, 2022

Ramada Inn- 5216 Messer Airport Highway, Thursday, April 7, 2022.

Taylor is charged with six counts of First-Degree Robbery of a Business and First-Degree Robbery.

He is in custody of the Jefferson County Jail with bonds totaling $580,000.

