Man suspected in several Birmingham business robberies arrested

Dedrick Taylor is in the Jefferson Co. Jail.
Dedrick Taylor is in the Jefferson Co. Jail.(Birmingham PD)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Apr. 20, 2022 at 12:00 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham Police have arrested a man accused in several armed business robberies.

Dedrick Taylor, 30, was taken into custody April 14, 2022.

Police say they have connected Taylor to robberies at the following businesses:

  • Citgo- 1101 Bankhead Highway West, Thursday, April 14, 2022
  • Dollar General-4600 5th Avenue South, April 14, 2022
  • Metro PCS-7004 1st Avenue North, April 13, 2022
  • Family Dollar-7330 1st Avenue North, April 11, 2022
  • Ramada Inn- 5216 Messer Airport Highway, Thursday, April 7, 2022.

Taylor is charged with six counts of First-Degree Robbery of a Business and First-Degree Robbery.

He is in custody of the Jefferson County Jail with bonds totaling $580,000.

