Man killed in head-on collision in Fairfield

By WBRC Staff
Published: Apr. 20, 2022 at 9:31 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A 69-year-old man was killed in a head-on collision in Fairfield Tuesday evening.

According to the Jefferson County coroner, Larry Johnson was driving along the 5700 block of Valley Rd. When his vehicle crossed over into oncoming traffic, striking a vehicle head-on.

Johnson was pronounced dead at the scene. The condition of the other driver is not known.

The cause of the wreck is still under investigation.

