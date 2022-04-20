LawCall
Gov. Ivey responds to Rep. Waters’ “racist ignorance” comment on campaign ad

Gov. Kay Ivey responded to comments made by U.S. Rep. Maxine Waters about Gov. Ivey's campaign...
Gov. Kay Ivey responded to comments made by U.S. Rep. Maxine Waters about Gov. Ivey's campaign ad.
By Charles Montgomery
Published: Apr. 20, 2022 at 12:01 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WAFF) - Governor Kay Ivey responded to United States Representative Maxine Waters after Waters said Gov. Ivey’s latest campaign ad is “plain racist ignorance.”

In the ad, Gov. Ivey said that if President Joe Biden “keeps shipping illegal immigrants into our states, we’re all going to have to learn Spanish. My message to Biden: No way, Jose.”

In a response to the ad, Rep. Waters from California said the ad is “plain racist ignorance in your face.”

“We don’t have time to deal with that kind of stupidity and that kind of ignorance,” Waters said on MSNBC. “So, it is absolutely shameful that in this day and age that we have people who think like that, speak like that and who have access to the recourses to purchase the kind of ads to just literally spill that kind of mess across our screens.”

Gov. Ivey released a response to Rep. Waters on Twitter.

“There’s nothing racist with telling the truth about the disaster Joe Biden is causing with illegals invading our country. I’m not going to be lectured by a liberal Congresswoman from California. We’ll handle our business in Alabama.”

Gov. Ivey is running for reelection in 2022.

The Alabama primary elections are on May 24.

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.

