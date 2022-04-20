Gadsden City Council approves tax incentive for new grocery store in Gadsden Mall

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Gadsden City Council approved a proposal for a tax rebate for a new grocery store looking to move to the Gadsden Mall.

The idea for the Food City Grocery store to move inside the mall is to increase traffic. During today’s public hearing some spoke in favor of the store, while others questioned the location and whether a tax incentive was the right move.

The city council approved a resolution to allow a tax reduction of 2% of the city’s 5% sales tax revenue for 15 years. Other local groceries stores say this is unfair because they were not offered the same incentive.

“In the last 18 months which was quoted not one person came to Johnson’s to offer the opportunity like what was given to Food City,” said Blake Sitz, with Johnson’s Food Giant. “Also, there isn’t even a consideration to give a non-local grocery store over $6 million in tax abatements that were quoted that would be here for 30 years that would be how long it would take to pay back those tax abatements and we the locals would have to pay for it.”

Councilor Jason Wilson is a local business owner who says he understands how these businesses feel. But adds this type of rebate falls under Alabama Amendment 772 which states, “Use public funds to purchase, lease, or otherwise acquire real property, buildings, plants, factories, facilities, machinery, and equipment of any kind, or to utilize the properties heretofore purchased or otherwise acquired, and improve and develop the properties for use as sites for the industry of any kind or as industrial park projects, including, but not limited to, grading and the construction of roads, drainage, sewers, sewage and waste disposal systems, parking areas, and utilities to serve the sites or projects.”

Councilor Wilson added the city does not own the Gadsden Mall and they cannot choose which businesses come there. He also says the city will not give any money upfront to the Food City Grocery Store.

“They have to go and spend $14 million to build this facility then they have to open up, they have to operate and generate 20 million in sales,” says Wilson. “Then they’ve got to pay their 10 percent sales tax and then once the city gets that million dollars we would rebate some of it back to them. We’re not giving money out of the city budget to fund these projects”.

Although an additional grocery store would mean more competition for stores in the area, Stephen Spangler, with Food City Grocery store, says they expect their competitors to be other large stores in the area

“The way our model projects this particular store and its location is what we deem as our main competition be it Publix and Winn Dixie,” says Spangler. “The property tax job creation tax that all go along with that. We feel that we will put the city in a net positive position even with the rebate.”

Spangler says they plan to demolish the old Sears building at the Gadsden Mall and rebuild the Food City store there.

