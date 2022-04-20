First Alert for increasing clouds and breezy conditions

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Happy Wednesday! You’ll need a jacket before you walk out the door this morning. Temperatures are mostly in the 40s. Some spots such as Gadsden, Haleyville, Jasper, and Centre are in the mid to upper 30s. First Alert AccuTrack Satellite and Radar is showing us mostly clear with a few clouds to our west. We’ll likely see a mostly sunny to partly cloudy sky this morning, but plan for increasing cloud cover this afternoon as a weak disturbance to our west moves into the area. This weak system is producing showers across Arkansas this morning. We will likely see a partly sunny to mostly cloudy sky this afternoon with highs in the low to mid 70s. It will become breezy this afternoon with southeast winds at 10-20 mph. I can’t rule out isolated gusts around 25 mph. Most of Central Alabama should remain dry today, but I can’t rule out a 20% chance for stray showers to impact some of our northwestern counties this evening after 4 PM. Areas that could see a few showers include Marion, Lamar, Winston, Fayette, Walker, and Cullman counties. If you plan on being out this evening, temperatures are forecast to cool near 70°F by 7 PM. Weather should be perfect to bring out the pets to Wet Nose Wednesday at the Barons baseball game tonight.

Thursday Forecast: We should start tomorrow morning off with a partly to mostly cloudy sky with temperatures in the mid 50s. Cloud cover is forecast to decrease tomorrow afternoon giving way to a mostly sunny sky. Highs are forecast to approach 80°F tomorrow afternoon with southeast winds at 10-15 mph. It should be a beautiful afternoon to spend some time outside.

Next Big Thing: The big story for the rest of the week is the warmer temperatures expected across Central Alabama. We are forecasting highs to climb into the low to mid 80s Friday and into the weekend. Overnight lows are forecast to warm into the mid to upper 50s. With a stretch of dry and warm weather, plan for increasing pollen levels this week. You may want to limit your time outdoors if you have seasonal allergies. Temperatures are will likely end up 7-10 degrees above average. Our average high/low for this time of the year is 76°F/53°F.

Weekend Forecast: We have a lot of events happening across Central Alabama this weekend. The Bloomin’ Festival starts up Saturday and continues into Sunday in Cullman, AL. We have two Baron Baseball games in Birmingham. We also have the Geico 500 race in Talladega Sunday afternoon. The weather is shaping up to be very nice and warm for both days. Highs on Saturday are forecast to climb into the low to mid 80s. We could end up in the mid 80s Sunday afternoon. Both days will give way to a mostly sunny to partly cloudy sky. We should remain dry Saturday, but I can’t rule out an isolated shower or storm in far west Alabama Sunday evening. Just make sure you grab the hat, sunglasses, and apply sunscreen if you plan on being outside for a long period of time this weekend. No doubt you’ll break a sweat in the sunshine with temperatures in the 80s. The good news is that humidity levels should remain comfortable.

Rain Chances Return Early Next Week: Models are hinting at another cold front moving through our area next Monday and Tuesday. Our long-range models aren’t in major agreement on the exact timing of this cold front. We’ll introduce a 30% chance for widely scattered showers and storms Monday and Tuesday. We will likely clear things out and stay dry for the second half of next week. Temperatures are forecast to trend cooler with highs in the 70s and lows in the 40s and 50s by next Tuesday and Wednesday. Models still disagree on how cool it could get as we finish out the month. A few models hint at chilly temperatures next Friday and Saturday mornings. We will have a better handle on next week’s forecast over the weekend. Check back to our website, app, and TV for frequent updates.

