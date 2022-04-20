LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
6 On Your Side Investigates
Advertisement

Etowah County Sheriff’s Office expense cuts

WBRC etowah sheriffs expense cut
By Bria Chatman
Published: Apr. 19, 2022 at 7:03 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Today, the Etowah County Commission’s office voted to reduce Sheriff Jonathan Horton’s expense allowance by $30,000 a year. This comes after last month’s U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement announcement that the Etowah County Detention Center will no longer house ICE detainees. The commission’s office says the additional funds were no longer needed.

But Chief Administrative Officer, Shane Ellison says only a portion of this money will be cut.

“In 2019, the Etowah County Commissioners adopted a resolution that gave the Sheriff an expense allowance for $45,000,” says Ellison. “$30,000 of the $45,000 was based on federal inmates being in the detention center. And then the $15,000 was based on him housing city inmates. The federal inmates are leaving us and so at that point, it makes sense for that portion to expire.”

The ICE detainees will leave the Etowah County Detention Center on April 30. These budget changes will go into effect on May 1.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shirlene Hernandez, 72, was carjacked Tuesday morning.
Carjacker beats up 72-year-old, takes car, only to die in crash, police say
Prison videos show alleged Flakka use inside
Mom of inmate who died from suspected Flakka overdose wants prison system change
Hueytown Police investigating after 17-year-old boy shot
Birmingham Police investigate homicide on Stonecrest Drive
‘It’s very tragic’: Birmingham Police say man killed in domestic argument
Shandle Riley claimed a deputy baptized her in Soddy Lake after a traffic stop.
Woman who said deputy coerced her into baptism found dead

Latest News

Gadsden City Council approves tax incentive for new grocery store in Gadsden Mall
Local butchers and restaurants trying to avoid raising prices.
Butchers and restaurants battling against climbing costs
Thorsby FFA club
Get the dirt on the National Land Evaluation competition: Thorsby represents Alabama on the big stage
Some companies with unique hiring incentives
Some companies with unique hiring incentives