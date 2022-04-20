Etowah County Sheriff’s Office expense cuts

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Today, the Etowah County Commission’s office voted to reduce Sheriff Jonathan Horton’s expense allowance by $30,000 a year. This comes after last month’s U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement announcement that the Etowah County Detention Center will no longer house ICE detainees. The commission’s office says the additional funds were no longer needed.

But Chief Administrative Officer, Shane Ellison says only a portion of this money will be cut.

“In 2019, the Etowah County Commissioners adopted a resolution that gave the Sheriff an expense allowance for $45,000,” says Ellison. “$30,000 of the $45,000 was based on federal inmates being in the detention center. And then the $15,000 was based on him housing city inmates. The federal inmates are leaving us and so at that point, it makes sense for that portion to expire.”

The ICE detainees will leave the Etowah County Detention Center on April 30. These budget changes will go into effect on May 1.

