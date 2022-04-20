LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
6 On Your Side Investigates
Advertisement

Contract signed for new Alabama prison in Elmore County

(Source: WSFA 12 News file photo)
(Source: WSFA 12 News file photo)((Source: WSFA 12 News))
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Apr. 20, 2022 at 10:52 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The first construction contract related to Alabama’s $1.3 billion prison plan has been signed.

According to the Gov. Kay Ivey’s office, a design-build contract has been awarded to Montgomery-based Caddell Construction for the construction of a specialized men’s prison facility.

A copy of the contract has not yet been made publicly available.

The new facility in Elmore County is called a specialized men’s prison facility, designed to house at least 4,000 male inmates with designated space to offer enhanced medical and mental health treatment, substance abuse and addiction treatment and other educational programming services to inmates. It will be built behind the Draper and Staton correctional facilities.

Ivey signed the prison infrastructure bills into law following a special session in October. The state will use up to $400 million in federal COVID relief money as part of its funding.

The construction timeline is on schedule, the governor’s office added.

Construction contracts related to a second prison, to be built in Escambia County near Holman Correctional Facility, have not been released.

Copyright 2022 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two people shot in Birmingham, investigation underway
Wylam homicide
Investigation underway after body found burning in Wylam
Prison videos show alleged Flakka use inside
Mom of inmate who died from suspected Flakka overdose wants prison system change
Shirlene Hernandez, 72, was carjacked Tuesday morning.
Carjacker beats up 72-year-old, takes car, only to die in crash, police say
Overturned vehicle on Valley Ave. near Homewood Middle School
Overturned vehicle on Valley Ave. near Homewood Middle School

Latest News

Gov. Kay Ivey responded to comments made by U.S. Rep. Maxine Waters about Gov. Ivey's campaign...
Gov. Ivey responds to Rep. Waters’ “racist ignorance” comment on campaign ad
WBRC election money
WBRC election money
Despite dropping two lawsuits challenging Alabama's transgender youth treatment ban over the...
New lawsuit planned over Alabama’s trans youth treatment ban
NRA announces endorsement for Ivey.
NRA endorses Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey in governor’s race
Fmr. President Trump endorses Dr. Oz in Senate race
Trump endorses Oz in Pennsylvania’s Senate primary race