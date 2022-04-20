LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
6 On Your Side Investigates
Advertisement

Birmingham Mayor Randall Woodfin to pardon some closed marijuana convictions

Last year, Woodfin pardoned 15,000 people convicted of simple possession of marijuana.
Last year, Woodfin pardoned 15,000 people convicted of simple possession of marijuana.(Randall Woodfin Twitter)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Apr. 20, 2022 at 12:39 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham Mayor Randall Woodfin announced Wednesday he is pardoning closed minor marijuana convictions that happened from April 20, 2021-December 31, 2021.

In 2021, Woodfin issued a pardon of 15,000 people convicted of marijuana possession in Birmingham between 1990-2020.

In a video posted to Twitter, Woodfin encourages other mayors around Alabama to do the same thing.

You can watch the full video below.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two people shot in Birmingham, investigation underway
Wylam homicide
Investigation underway after body found burning in Wylam
Prison videos show alleged Flakka use inside
Mom of inmate who died from suspected Flakka overdose wants prison system change
Shirlene Hernandez, 72, was carjacked Tuesday morning.
Carjacker beats up 72-year-old, takes car, only to die in crash, police say
Overturned vehicle on Valley Ave. near Homewood Middle School
Overturned vehicle on Valley Ave. near Homewood Middle School

Latest News

The 13 victims in the April 20, 1999, shooting massacre included 12 high school students and a...
Columbine High School shooting: 23 years later
Hot Springs police arrested 38-year-old Samuel Wayne Bolling, Jr. of Nashville, Tennessee, and...
Two arrested in connection with Arkansas teen’s kidnapping
Dedrick Taylor is in the Jefferson Co. Jail.
Man suspected in several Birmingham business robberies arrested
Gov. Kay Ivey responded to comments made by U.S. Rep. Maxine Waters about Gov. Ivey's campaign...
Gov. Ivey responds to Rep. Waters’ “racist ignorance” comment on campaign ad